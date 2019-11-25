A mixed-use development planned on Eau Claire’s east side would have some of its apartments reserved for people who are chronically homeless.
A La Crosse-based company presented its plans for Prairie Heights — a four-story building with 80 apartments and commercial space — to the City Council on Monday night.
“What we’re trying to accomplish with this project is mixed-use, infill and we’re also trying to accomplish homeless apartments that would cut very deep into the low-income threshold that would be very unique in the community,” said Paul Gerrard, vice president of Gerrard Development.
Materials provided last week to the city Plan Commission specified eight units would be for currently homeless residents, but Gerrard mentioned 14 apartments for that purpose during Monday night’s council meeting.
Most of the building’s apartments would be priced as “workforce housing,” aiming to help increase the supply of affordable apartments that has been a major concern among council members.
“That’s wonderful. That’s really an issue we’re working hard on in Eau Claire,” Councilwoman Kate Beaton said.
After Monday night’s hearing, the council will vote this afternoon on rezoning that would allow the Prairie Heights project to proceed. Materials submitted to the city state that the project is aiming for a spring 2021 start date for construction.
While Gerrard is developing the project, he said it would be owned by Glenwood City-based West Central Wisconsin Community Action Agency, also known as West CAP.
Peter Kilde, West CAP’s executive director, said he’s worked with Gerrard before on other affordable housing projects including a complex of senior apartments called Dancing Oaks in Menomonie.
Independence-based Western Dairyland Community Action Agency intends to help with funds for the units intended specifically for homeless people.
“We are looking at permanent supportive housing for chronically homeless individuals and families,” said Anna Cardarella, CEO of that agency.
The development is planned on vacant land on the northeast corner of Birch Street and River Prairie Drive, next to the bridge that leads to Altoona’s River Prairie development.
The location appealed to Judi Moseley, co-chairwoman of the affordable housing task force with community group JONAH, who came to Monday’s public hearing to support the project.
“It is within walking distance for so much of our workforce,” she said.
There are numerous shops, restaurants and other businesses nearby, Moseley said, and the site is along a bus route.