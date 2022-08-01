Prairie Heights

Prairie Heights, a 60-unit apartment building slated for vacant land along Birch Street, is getting an additional $2 million in state funding.

 Contributed image

EAU CLAIRE — Two planned Eau Claire apartment buildings that will provide housing for low-income residents are getting a funding boost from the state.

Both construction projects had been awarded low-income housing tax credits in prior years, but sought added funding to help deal with rising construction costs, higher interest rates and supply chain delays.