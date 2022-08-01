EAU CLAIRE — Two planned Eau Claire apartment buildings that will provide housing for low-income residents are getting a funding boost from the state.
Both construction projects had been awarded low-income housing tax credits in prior years, but sought added funding to help deal with rising construction costs, higher interest rates and supply chain delays.
They are among developments across the state benefiting from $32.4 million in federal funds — most of it from Wisconsin's allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act — that Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority made available to help fill financing gaps for new low-income housing.
Prairie Heights, a 60-unit apartment building set for 3155 Birch St. on Eau Claire's east side, got $800,000 in tax credits during 2021. The new funding announced last month adds another $2 million in public support for the project being developed by Gerrard Companies for community action agency West CAP.
Of that building's units, 51 will be made affordable for households earning between 30% and 80% of the county median income.
The other Eau Claire building to benefit from the funding boost is located on North Oxford Avenue in the Cannery District.
Following the first building at The Current, completed in 2020 with units rented at market rate, a second building with more affordably priced apartments has been planned.
The second phase of The Current won $483,430 in tax credits from WHEDA in 2020, but construction had been postponed due to rising construction costs.
The newly announced funding boost is providing another $1 million toward that building, according to a spreadsheet that accompanied a July 18 news release from WHEDA.
For that building, developers Cinnaire Solutions and W Capital Group have promised that 36 out of the 43 apartments will be priced so people making 30% to 60% of the county median income can afford to rent there.
In April, Evers had announced that he'd use $20 million from the state's ARPA allocation to help low-income housing projects facing financing gaps. Developments that got tax credits in the past two years were eligible to apply for the supplemental funding. Applications from developments seeking the additional funding help totaled over $38 million in grant requests.
Seeing the higher need, Evers last month authorized another $5 million in ARPA funds toward meeting those requests. WHEDA chipped in another $7.4 million from its allocation of National Housing Trust funds.
“We thank Governor Evers for the additional commitment," WHEDA CEO and Executive Director Elmer Moore Jr. said in a news release. "Like him, we are listening to our stakeholders about their challenges and leveraging our resources to help fund more housing projects.”
All told, the $32.4 million made available between those sources boosted funding for 22 developments in 11 counties.