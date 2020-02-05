Altoona’s city planner will run as a write-in candidate for Eau Claire school board in the spring elections.
With only two candidates announced already for three seats up for election, Joshua Clements hopes voters will add his name when they go to the polls on April 7.
“I will add leadership in community development and strategic planning expertise to the board,” he said in an email sent Wednesday afternoon to local media.
As a member of the school board, Clements said, he would use his community development expertise to help further the district’s educational mission. His campaign announcement notes that some schools are facing crowded conditions and some of the district’s buildings are aging and in need of updates and modernization.
He has already been using some of his planning expertise on a committee that advises the school board about population changes in the district and building needs. Clements has served on the Demographic Trends and Facility Planning Committee since 2017 and was recently named that group’s chairman.
In his campaign announcement, Clements also wrote that “equity is perhaps the defining issue of our time, and not just in education.” He cited positive examples in the school district of promoting equity, but said more must be done at schools because they play an important role in addressing the issue.
“These efforts must also support, complement and be aligned with community-wide equity efforts,” he wrote. “All of us, better together.”
Clements joins the race after the early January deadline to register for a spot on the ballot.
Incumbents Lori Bica, who has served since 2017, and Phil Lyons, appointed in December to fill a vacancy, will be on the April ballot.
Clements intends to run as a registered write-in candidate, which means he is officially notifying the school district of his interest in the seat. By doing so, election workers will know to recognize his name — even if voters make slight misspellings when writing it in — when they review the write-in spot on ballots.
Of the three Eau Claire school board seats up for election, two are for regular three-year terms, but the other is just for a single year. That shortened term was created when former member Joe Luginbill resigned last year. Whichever candidate gets the third-most votes in April will get the seat with the shorter term.
Incumbent Charles Vue is not seeking re-election in April, creating the opening that a newcomer will fill on the board this spring.
This isn’t Clements’ first time running for Eau Claire school board.
He was in a group of seven candidates that ran in April 2018 for four school board seats.
Clements came in last in that election, which brought the re-election of three incumbents — Luginbill, Bica and Eric Torres — and gave Laurie Klinkhammer her first term.