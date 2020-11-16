EAU CLAIRE — A residential project planned on the far southeast reaches of city limits is being scaled down.
Originally envisioned to create 328 housing units through a mix of multifamily buildings at the corner of Old Town Hall and Graff roads, the project is being reduced in density to 276 units.
Wurzer Builders is seeking approval for its amended designs for that subdivision named Timber Bluff Acres, which is slated for 38 acres of farmland recently annexed from the town of Washington into the city of Eau Claire.
The city’s Plan Commission will hold a public hearing and make its recommendation on the revised project at its meeting tonight. The City Council is then scheduled to hold a hearing on Nov. 23 on the project before casting the deciding vote on the following day.
The project’s previous version was approved by the city during meetings in August.
This new version reduces the overall density by having more, smaller buildings instead of larger apartment buildings. For example, whereas the previous plans included some apartment buildings with 10 and 12 units, the new version substitutes those with eight-plexes and smaller buildings.
Each incarnation of the project has a portion of it designated as a senior campus — a set of apartment buildings specifically for residents age 60 and older. Previously that campus had 74 units, but the new plans scaled that down to 50 apartments.
Wurzer Builders plans to break ground on the development before the end of this year, according to a letter it submitted to the city.
The developer stated rents for the units will range from $895 to $1,475 per month.
New retail building
A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is planned to be part of a new building proposed for Eau Claire’s southwest side.
Oshkosh-based developer Market Lane, Somers and Milwaukee-based Logic Design & Architecture are planning a multi-tenant retail building on 1.1 acres that is currently part of the large parking lot in front of Eau Claire’s defunct Shopko store, just off busy Clairemont Avenue.
The Plan Commission will hold a public hearing and then vote on the project’s site plan during tonight’s meeting.
At about 10,000 square feet, the new building would have spaces for four tenants and two are already under contract, according to plans the developer filed with the city.
One of those tenants is Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently has one location in Eau Claire on the city’s south side in the Oakwood Mall area.
The other contracted tenant is Shopko Optical, which is one of the few stores remaining in the strip mall attached to the Shopko store that closed in June 2019.
The developer is working with prospective tenants for the remaining spaces in the new building.
Pending city approval, construction of the building will be mostly complete in late spring with the tenants than completing the interiors of their spaces after that, according to a letter that principal architect Adam Stein of Logic Design & Architecture sent to the city.