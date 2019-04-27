An Eau Claire hotel and attached restaurant will be demolished this summer to make way for new lodging that will take its place, according to documents filed with the city.
Craig Road Lodging, which is owned by Eau Claire-based hospitality firm Larson Cos., intends to raze the Clarion, 2703 Craig Road, and the recently closed Green Mill Restaurant, based on the company’s plans.
The resulting empty 5.3 acres of land would then be split into three lots, each for a new building. The first new building to go up is slated to be a four-story, 90-room hotel. Construction would start this summer and the hotel would open in spring 2020.
Plans for the other two lots are a second hotel and an as-yet-unspecified other commercial building. Construction schedules for those buildings are not yet set, according to the general development plans submitted to the city.
Larson Properties will be the owner of all three properties.
The company declined Friday to offer more details about their plans to redevelop the property.
Larson Cos. announced April 7 that the Green Mill restaurant closed and also alluded to more changes to the property in a news release.
“We look forward to the future development of this site, and expect the public approval and permitting process for the redevelopment to begin in April 2019,” the release stated.
The city received plans for the redevelopment project last week and they are being reviewed.
Though the land will remain home to commercial businesses, a slight change to the property’s zoning is needed for the redevelopment to happen as planned. Eau Claire’s Plan Commission and City Council are both scheduled to vote on that rezoning request next month.
In its April 7 news release, Larson Cos. noted the place that the hotel and restaurant have had in Eau Claire’s history and contributions they’ve made to the city’s economy.
“As with the natural life cycle of any hotel/restaurant property, the closing of doors is one of the harder steps in the history and evolution, for many reasons,” the company stated.
The Clarion, which had previously been a Holiday Inn, was built in 1973, according to city property records. Including the lobby, guest rooms, meeting rooms, pool area, restaurant bar, the building has 93,573 square feet.
The restaurant has been a Green Mill franchise for the last 19 years and prior to that it was the Hoffman House, according to Larson Cos.
“These restaurant and hotel properties are responsible for a substantial economic impact over the years in food and beverage, and tourism impact in revenue since opening its hotel doors,” the news release stated.
University hotel use ending
The Clarion area redevelopment comes as a two-year agreement with UW-Eau Claire to use the hotel’s 137 rooms for students is coming to an end.
“We’re thankful we had that option available to us,” said Mike Rindo, the university’s assistant chancellor for facilities and university relations.
Since fall 2017, the university has housed students at the hotel during major upgrades to the largest dormitory on campus.
“The reason we used the Clarion for the last two years was Karlgaard Towers was under renovation,” Rindo said.
The university will have an infusion of new dorm rooms in the upcoming fall semester that will take care of demand for student housing.
A new suite-style dormitory on upper campus will be ready for students next fall and has a capacity of 423.
About the same time, the thorough renovation of Marilyn Karlgaard Tower will be wrapping up, adding beds for 630 students back into the university’s housing inventory.
Another dormitory, Governors Hall, is slated for renovations during the 2020-21 academic year, taking space for 342 students offline.
However, between the new dorm, the renovated one and two off-campus university housing buildings that opened within the last three years, Rindo said that should be able to handle the temporary loss of Governors Hall rooms.
“We should, given the additional housing we’ve developed, be able to handle the demand,” he said.