Menomonie Market design image

Menomonie Market Food Co-Op is planning to build a new grocery store on a lot in downtown Eau Claire.

 Contributed image

EAU CLAIRE — A local food cooperative’s plans to build a new store in the North Barstow redevelopment area is scheduled for a vote today.

The Eau Claire Plan Commission will hold a public hearing and also vote during its 7 p.m. meeting today on Menomonie Market Food Co-op’s site plan for its new location.