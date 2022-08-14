EAU CLAIRE — A local food cooperative’s plans to build a new store in the North Barstow redevelopment area is scheduled for a vote today.
The Eau Claire Plan Commission will hold a public hearing and also vote during its 7 p.m. meeting today on Menomonie Market Food Co-op’s site plan for its new location.
Slated for a lot at the northwest corner of Galloway and North Barstow streets, the two-story building would have a footprint of 10,500 square feet. Next to it will be a 48-stall parking lot.
Architectural plans submitted to the city show the first floor will have the sales floor, backroom areas and a small seating area for people eating meals there. The second floor will have additional seating that can accommodate events held there. Employee offices and a breakroom are also on the second level.
Construction is expected to begin this fall and finish in fall 2023, according to a timeline included with the building plans.
The new co-op building will replace the smaller, older location at 1117 S. Farwell St.
The new building and its parking lot will take up about half of a block the city’s Redevelopment Authority has been working for years to redevelop. Currently planned for the other half of the block is a five-story building with 111 to 115 apartments.
Because attracting a grocery store downtown has been a longstanding goal of the Redevelopment Authority, that body is providing financial help to the building project. The RDA is providing $400,000 to offset potential problems associated with developing on the land, and also is going to forgive $300,000 of the lot’s $400,000 purchase price as long as the store stays in business.
A U.S. Department of Agriculture grant is also providing $200,000 toward the construction of the new co-op building.
Also during tonight’s Plan Commission meeting:
• A site plan for apartment buildings planned at the southwest corner of Hamilton Avenue and Craig Road is slated for a public hearing and vote.
• UW-Eau Claire is asking for approval to replace its existing sign outside Haas Fine Arts Center, 121 Water St., with a new electronic sign that can display announcements of events being held there.