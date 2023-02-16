Eau Claire’s municipal wellfield hosts occasional sporting events, including this October 2021 collegiate cross country meet, as well as people who regularly use the public land for informal recreation. Local outdoors group CORBA signed an agreement Tuesday with the city to create new single-track trails at the well field for mountain biking and other recreational uses.
EAU CLAIRE — A local outdoor recreation group’s aim to create a network of new earthen trails at Eau Claire’s expansive wellfield took a step forward this week, but still has a long way to go.
An agreement approved Tuesday by the City Council served as an initial OK for CORBA to begin mapping out its vision for recreational trails, but the local organization still has months of design work, additional city approvals and fundraising to do before a shovel of dirt could be turned.
“This initial step was just for planning,” said Jon Strosahl, CORBA trail liaison. “We don’t have permission to move any earth or anything.”
Following this week’s approval, CORBA is moving ahead with designing the new trails with the help of a professional design firm. But Strosahl isn’t expecting that work, which will produce artists renderings and maps of potential trails, will be completed until toward the end of this year
“We’re hopeful that by the end of this season we’d have a good solid plan in mind with a cost,” he said.
Then more approvals from elected city officials would be needed before work could begin at the wellfield. CORBA also would need to pull together the funds and labor needed to create the trails.
But even at this week’s preliminary approval stage, CORBA’s intention to add trails drew concerns from those who already use the wellfield for recreation. The large tract of public land on the city’s north side is used occasionally for cross country meets as well as people on nature hikes, runs or taking their dogs for a walk.
Councilwoman Emily Berge, who’s district includes the wellfield, said she got emails from constituents who wanted to know more about CORBA’s plans.
“A lot of people use the area for walking and running already,” she said.
Berge noted one of the concerns was potential conflicts between mountain bikers and walkers if they use the same trails.
To allay fears about CORBA coming to the wellfield, Strosahl cited the group’s track record of creating trails at other public lands in the area.
In Eau Claire, the organization has long been involved in Lowes Creek County Park and the city’s Northwest Community Park. Those trails are used by multiple groups — walkers, hikers, bikers, snowshoers and more — and he said that variety of activities out there have not been a problem.
“If there was a history of user conflicts out there, it would be more apparent and people would be asking for change,” he said.
Councilman Joshua Miller approved the agreement to allow CORBA to start planning, but wanted the group’s designs to consider the wellfield’s present users as well.
“Keep in mind people who currently use the park and how they can be integrated into any new trails,” he said.
Miller and others on the council urged CORBA to reach out to neighborhood associations that border the wellfield as well as local cross country teams that use the property.
Strosahl took the recommendation to heart and said he is planning a meeting to talk with user groups in coming months, prior to maps for the new trails being drawn up.
Currently CORBA’s goal is to create at least six miles worth of single-track trails out there, for use by mountain bikers, hikers, runners and others.
Strosahl said the addition of the new trails would not limit access of those who currently use the land, but would be an added amenity.
“What we’re planning on doing is improving the experience for users down there,” he said.
Spread across about 350 acres, the wellfield is home to wells that provide Eau Claire’s water supply as well as the treatment plant and associated equipment, but much of the property is open land.
CORBA won one of 10 grants that the International Mountain Bicycling Association awarded in December for trail improvement projects. IMBA is providing $7,500, which CORBA is matching, for professional planners to visit Eau Claire and create designs for new trails at the wellfield.
CORBA previously stood for Chippewa Off-Road Biking Association. Last year the organization opted to keep its acronym, but change its meaning to Community Outdoors Recreation Benefits All, in recognition that its membership also includes walkers, hikers and runners.