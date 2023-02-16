City Wells

Eau Claire’s municipal wellfield hosts occasional sporting events, including this October 2021 collegiate cross country meet, as well as people who regularly use the public land for informal recreation. Local outdoors group CORBA signed an agreement Tuesday with the city to create new single-track trails at the well field for mountain biking and other recreational uses.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

EAU CLAIRE — A local outdoor recreation group’s aim to create a network of new earthen trails at Eau Claire’s expansive wellfield took a step forward this week, but still has a long way to go.

An agreement approved Tuesday by the City Council served as an initial OK for CORBA to begin mapping out its vision for recreational trails, but the local organization still has months of design work, additional city approvals and fundraising to do before a shovel of dirt could be turned.

