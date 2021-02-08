EAU CLAIRE — In anticipation of the upcoming construction season, plans for several building and roadwork projects are seeking the Eau Claire City Council’s approval this week.
Three new buildings and sections of eight streets will be the subjects of public hearings during tonight’s council meeting before votes deciding if those projects can progress forward will be taken Tuesday afternoon.
The new buildings all received positive recommendations last week from the city’s Plan Commission after that group reviewed their plans:
• One is a pair of new three-story apartment buildings that Eau Claire-based JCap Development & Construction intends to build on the south side of the 700 block of Water Street.
Dubbed the Water Street Flats, the buildings would create a total of 40 apartments — a mix of one- and two-bedroom units — where seven older rental homes currently stand.
• Chippewa Valley Technical College has an expansion and remodeling planned for its Emergency Sciences Education Center, 3611 Campus Road, a facility used to train people to become law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and other emergency workers.
Part of a $48.8 million referendum approved by voters last spring, the project would add 26,000-squre-feet of building space to the existing center and remodel 22,685 square feet inside the current facility.
• La Crosse-based Kwik Trip intends to replace a shuttered Direct Oil Store gas station at the intersection of Melby Street and Business 53 with a new convenience store.
Of the eight road projects on this week’s council agendas, one had been previously discussed but not acted on.
A short section of Platt Street — less than a block long — that intersects North Oxford Avenue is back for additional review after a vote on it was delayed last month.
Councilman Jeremy Gragert led a successful effort to postpone a ruling on that road project to get additional details at how a roundabout planned for the intersection would address pedestrian and bicyclist safety.
The intersection is located in Eau Claire’s Cannery District, an area on the west bank of the Chippewa River that the city prepared for redevelopment to attract developers that will build new housing and commercial space there.
Two other street projects up for review are on busy routes that the city anticipates will require extra measures to make sure the construction does not create traffic problems.
A busy connection between Eau Claire’s north side and Altoona’s River Prairie area, the section of Birch Street from Mount Nemo Avenue to the Eau Claire River Bridge is scheduled for resurfacing this year.
Though just a maintenance project to extend the life of the existing pavement, the project is expected to require more coordination because of its location.
A memo from the city’s Engineering Division states that Birch Street will remain open to traffic and it’s likely that nighttime construction will be used to avoid doing the work when the road is at its busiest. Still, there will be lane restrictions during construction, which may cause periodic traffic delays.
Just off Birch Street, another road that carries traffic between Eau Claire and Altoona is also due for maintenance this year.
Galloway Street, between North Hastings Place and Birch Street, has a resurfacing project planned for it that also is expected to use night-time labor to help get it completed with less disruption to traffic.
The Galloway Street and Birch Street projects are not planned to happen simultaneously, allowing them to serve as detour routes for each other so people can avoid driving in a construction zone.
Other road projects on this week’s agenda include a section of Abbe Hill Drive in front of Northstar Middle School and a portion of Sundet Road that Eau Claire shares with neighboring Lake Hallie.
The road projects on this week’s agenda aren’t the only ones the city has planned for 2021 as others have been discussed at prior meetings and more will be reviewed in coming weeks.
Other business
• At the end of Tuesday afternoon’s meeting, the council is scheduled to go into closed session to discuss next steps in its ongoing search for a new city manager. The council learned a week ago that its top choice for the position, Maquoketa, Iowa City Manager Gerald Smith, has accepted a different job in North Carolina.