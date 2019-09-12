Usage of L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library has gone through the roof since the structure was built in 1976, so officials want to meet that demand by literally raising the roof to add a third story.
Preliminary details of the proposed expansion, which would include a 200-seat community room and an expanded front entrance atrium, were unveiled Thursday at a news conference in the library at 400 Eau Claire St.
Considering library usage has increased 300 percent and Eau Claire's population is up about 50 percent over the past four decades, library director Pamela Westby declared, "The time has come when this wonderful library's ability to meet the authentic needs of the Eau Claire area is constrained by the limitations of the aging facility and lack of space."
The proposed project calls for expanding library space by nearly 50 percent by adding about 29,000 square feet through building the third floor and growing the building's footprint at street level. The expansion is being pursued along with an $11.5 million renovation and mechanical system upgrade funded by the city of Eau Claire.
Bob Eierman, president of the library Board of Trustees, will team up with longtime Eau Claire area literacy advocates Heidi Atkins and Carol Gabler to co-chair what is being called the Story Builder campaign, a $7 million private fundraising effort to pay for the expansion.
"The role of libraries in society has been evolving to meet the needs of the citizens, but the existing building just doesn't do that," Eierman said. "This project is a once-in-a-generation effort that is critical to maintaining the library as a key component in creating and maintaining a well-educated and creative community."
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, which is open 63 hours a week, reports being downtown's most visited destination with more than 1,200 visitors a day.
Overall, the 21,206 card holders who used the Eau Claire library in 2018 checked out 856,918 items and engaged in 51,096 computer sessions for work, entertainment and research.
A 2017 engineering study by Zimmerman Architectural Studios found that the building was in need of major renovations and also recommended the library should increase from its current 61,000 square feet to 102,000 square feet.
An expansion of that magnitude is projected to cost $8.5 million, which was the initial fundraising target. But library officials scaled back that goal in response to a feasibility study by Houston, Minn.-based Crescendo Fundraising Professionals, which found strong support for upgrading the library but indicated local philanthropists were feeling a sense of donor fatigue and projected that $7 million in donations was a more attainable goal.
While officials also unveiled several artist renderings of what an expanded library might look like, Eierman stressed they are only conceptual.
"We don't really know what the building is going to look like because we don't know our budget yet," he said.
Kimberly Hennings, assistant library director, said project advocates hope to seek design proposals by the end of the year, a process that will include more opportunities for public input.
"We want to make sure we provide the space and services the public feels are needed," Hennings said, adding that officials have tentative plans for an expansion up to 102,000 square feet should fundraising exceed the $7 million goal and reach the $8.5 million mark.
The proposed 200-seat community room — twice the size of the largest room now available at the facility — would enable the library to host larger events and avoid having to turn people away from popular programs.
"As a mom, I can tell you I was heartbroken to hear that they're in the summer turning children away because they have too many kids coming in for storytime and not enough space," Atkins said. "We shouldn't be turning children or teens or adults away from the public library."
Planned upgrades also include improving accessibility; opening a hands-on learning lab; adding more shelving for books, movies and other materials; and increasing space for youth services, study rooms, literacy programming and a "library of things" offering an array of gear such as art, tools, craft kits, cooking supplies, musical instruments, wellness kits, technology devices and learning resources.
The Story Builder campaign's initial goals are to educate the public about the need for the expansion and to seek major donations and grants from foundations, businesses and philanthropists, Gabler said, noting that naming rights for rooms could be an option.
The plan is to reach out to individual donors in April.
"I know this community is balancing a lot of balls, but I know we can make this happen," Gabler said. "The needs are real. The time is now."