Altoona officials have literally gone full circle in trying to promote a safe environment for families in River Prairie Park during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city created about 20 social distancing circles at the park to create space between families interested in having picnics and hanging out at the park.
Each circle is 14 feet in diameter.
"It's an idea we saw online," Altoona City Administrator Mike Golat said Tuesday.
"It's a reminder to tell people to give space to others," he said.
"Really our goal is to provide a safe and inviting place for your family," Golat said. "If you want to bring your family, you can have your own space."
Playgrounds and other recreational spaces reopened in Eau Claire and Altoona parks last Friday and this week, respectively.
The playgrounds and sports courts at Eau Claire parks and the skate plaza near Lakeshore Elementary School are all open, said Steve Plaza, parks manager for the city of Eau Claire.
"They are all signed," he said of the playgrounds.
The posted signs inform people of proper social distancing measures such as keeping six feet apart, asking children not to crowd on playgrounds, having hand sanitizer and avoid getting too close to people from other households.
The signs also recommended playground users over age 2 to wear a cloth mask and stay home if ill.
Golat said Altoona's city playgrounds have similar signs.
City staff in Eau Claire are disinfecting playgrounds weekly with a low concentration of bleach, Plaza said.
"We have had no problems," he said.
"Everything is open and it is up to parents to make the best decisions for their families," Plaza said.
Playgrounds and pickleball and tennis courts opened in Altoona this week. Basketball courts remain closed, Golat said.
Also open is River Prairie Creek in River Prairie Park, a popular place for children and others to wade and cool off in the summer, he said.
The stream water in the creek is filtered and disinfected, Golat said.
Equipment at Altoona playgrounds is also being cleaned on a weekly basis, Golat said.
At River Prairie Park, city staff are cleaning restrooms and high-touch surfaces such as tables every hour from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., he said.
"I have stopped down at the park a couple of times," Golat said. "People are appreciative of the circles and to have the creek open again."