EAU CLAIRE — A federal judge will decide later this month whether to accept former Altoona superintendent Dan Peggs’ plea deal, but local victim advocates say that’s not the end of the case.
Altoona-based anti-human trafficking organization Fierce Freedom held an informational gathering Wednesday evening at a downtown Eau Claire church to discuss the case’s impact on the community and what happens next.
“When the superintendent of Altoona was arrested, it shocked just about everybody,” John Pulley, Fierce Freedom’s demand reduction expert, told a crowd of about 20 assembled at Valleybrook Church.
Peggs was arrested in February 2020 on his drive into work and indicted by a grand jury on charges of sex trafficking a minor and producing child pornography. More child pornography charges were made in a superseding indictment a few months later.
However, a plea bargain reached last month with federal prosecutors will allow Peggs to plead guilty to one count of possessing visual depictions of a minor in sexually explicit conduct, while the other charges would be dropped.
“Even when it comes to a plea deal that’s signed, that doesn’t mean it’s over,” Pulley said.
Peggs’ next date in court is an Aug. 20 plea hearing where District Judge James D. Peterson will decide to accept or deny the agreement.
Refusing the deal would move the case toward a trial, while accepting it will result in a future court date for the judge to decide on a sentence for Peggs.
“We’re still going to have to wait a few months until we learn what the sentencing is,” Pulley said.
Peggs faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 for the one charge. He also could be ordered to lifetime supervision after his release.
But prior to handing down a sentence, federal judges request a pre-sentence report, which typically takes 2½ to three months to get, Pulley explained.
Fierce Freedom decided to hold the informational meeting to explain to residents how federal cases proceed, especially in light of the plea bargain that would drop most charges against Peggs.
Pulley assured the crowd gathered Wednesday evening that the majority of federal cases end in plea agreements instead of trials.
“Sometimes that’s hard for people. They get angry at that,” he said.
But Pulley explained there are reasons for that including ensuring a guilty verdict without the cost of trial, getting cooperation from a defendant willing to point to a larger offender, and protecting a victim from the experience of testifying in court.
Cases that end in a plea agreement result in less about the alleged crimes being unveiled to the public when compared to going to trial.
“Unless you’re the detective in the case, then a lot of the details you don’t know,” said Amanda Casey, a survivor advocate at Fierce Freedom.
Included in that is the extent of what the victim in the case went through and trauma that person experienced, she said.
Casey spoke about the trauma that the person who is directly, physically and emotionally a victim of a crime experiences when being asked to relieve their experiences. But, she added, that person’s family members also experience trauma knowing what their child or sibling went through.
The family of the offender also is often blindsided by seeing their loved one arrested, she said, and then dealing with the confusion, depression and uncertainty that follows.
“They’re trying to figure out how to move on in life,” Casey said.
The community as a whole is also viewed as a victim, she said, in dealing with the confusion of seeing a prominent person charged with a crime and the feelings of betrayal that arise.
Immediately following his arrest, Peggs was put on leave from his job as superintendent. The school board terminated his employment contract in mid-March 2020.
The case against Peggs was connected to another case against a North Carolina man named Bryan Ragon. Ragon and the victim posted online advertisements for sex. Peggs was engaging in multiple extramarital affairs at this time, according to a court filing made by Peggs’ attorney.
Peggs responded to one of the ads in October 2015 and rented a hotel room to have sex with the victim, who was 17 at the time. The defense contended two additional men entered the room the same evening to have sex with her, and that the group encounter was recorded and sent to Ragon. Peggs’ attorney also said the victim showed a realistic fake ID to Peggs.
Peggs and the victim — who was not a student or otherwise connected to Altoona schools — met on additional occasions for sex, and also exchanged sexually explicit text messages.
The woman eventually met with police in November 2018, and her information led to the charges against both Ragon and Peggs.