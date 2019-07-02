Plumber Ross Kaz wasn’t surprised at the numerous repairs that were needed underneath the trailer homes in Maples Mobile Home Park.
Kaz, owner of Chippewa Falls-based N.L. Stock, was among several plumbers on the scene Tuesday, making fixes that allowed residents to stay in their homes.
“Someone did try to plumb it, but it was glued together, and with duct tape on it,” Kaz said after finishing the job. “We removed all the old pipe, and re-hung it all, with all new hangers.”
Including himself, Kaz said he had three workers at the mobile home park at 1611 Western Ave., and they totaled 16 hours of work, fixing the plumbing on three trailers on Tuesday. He was asked by the Local 434 Plumbers & Steamfitters union to lend his services.
“I thought it was a good deal for the union to step up and help out,” he said.
On June 25, the city determined that six of the 45 trailers in the mobile home park had significantly faulty sewage systems, and if repairs weren’t immediately made, those homes would have to be shut down and vacated.
Russell Boos, a plumber in the union, said that state Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, reached out to him over the weekend. He quickly agreed to line up the help to fix the homes.
“This was going to get closed down today,” Boos said. “We don’t want to see people booted out of their homes, with nowhere to live.”
Boos estimated that a dozen plumbers combined to perform 40 to 45 hours of labor between Monday and Tuesday. Parts, permits and labor totaled between $4,500 and $5,000, he said.
“It was pretty major stuff, with the smell of raw sewage,” Boos said. “We had several issues from leaking sewage, from broken mains to leaking pipes, and there was some poor installation.”
All six trailers that were repaired passed city inspection Tuesday morning.
Emerson said she got involved in looking at issues at the trailer park a year ago and has attended community meetings about the problems there.
“The main thing we had to deal with was the raw sewage,” Emerson said. “They were struggling to find a contractor.”
Emerson praised the plumbers who showed up to make the last-minute fixes.
“They didn’t disappoint me; they came out in full force, to make sure people didn’t lose their homes,” Emerson said. “This is what community is about.”
It is unclear how and if the plumbers will get paid.
“We’ll try to get the owners to pay for it first,” Emerson said.
However, Emerson said the repairs are just a band-aid on a much bigger problem.
“There are some serious safety issues here,” she said.
A gofundme.com fundraiser also has been established to help pay the bill, she said. However, that has only generated $160 as of Tuesday afternoon.
Emily Shields has lived in the mobile home park for the past two years, and has served as property manager since February. Shields said at times this spring and early summer, the smell of raw sewage was pungent throughout the community.
“It was leaking, and it was really bad,” she said. “Fixes aren’t being done the right way, and that was an issue. You can’t continue to let people stay in these conditions.”
Shields said that last winter, 18 tenants had busted pipes and no heat.
“These trailers won’t make it through another rough winter,” she said.
Six of the 45 trailers in the park are privately owned; the rest pay roughly $340 per month in rent, she said. Not only is that far less expensive than other housing options in Eau Claire, many of the residents simply don’t have better options, she added.
“Most of the people out here do have criminal convictions, who can’t find other housing,” Shields explained. “A lot have prior evictions. They don’t have other options. They say, ‘if we get shut down, we will be homeless.’”