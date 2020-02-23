At the start of this year’s Eau Claire Polar Plunge, participants were advised that no belly flops were allowed. True to that rule, the weather on Sunday at Half Moon Beach did anything but flop.
For the fundraiser, one of 13 benefiting Special Olympics Wisconsin, the temperature had hit about 40 degrees by the noontime start and headed upward from there.
That translated into T-shirt weather, albeit for only a few people and, it seemed, for a relatively short time. It also meant that attendees were stepping around puddles rather than giant mounds of snow and expansive sheets of ice. It was, in short, the kind of weather organizers had hoped for after last year, when 12 inches of snow and bitterly cold temperatures forced cancellation of the event.
“Oh my gosh! It’s the best we’ve had in years,” said Mai Xiong, director of development for Indianhead Special Olympics. “Good winter swimming weather,” she added with a smile.
Indianhead is one of the Special Olympics Wisconsin's eight offices and the one whose territory includes Eau Claire.
Xiong, interviewed before the event began, estimated about 300 people would be jumping this year and that, as of Saturday night, $40,000 had been raised; that total wouldn't include any day-of registrations or other donations.
One-hundred percent of proceeds benefit the nearly 9,000 state Special Olympians who compete and train year-round in 19 sports.
This year’s jumpers included numerous law enforcement personnel, who are Polar Plunge VIPs, according to the Polar Plunge website.
One of those participants, Kayla Faughn of Eau Claire, a member the Wisconsin Department of Corrections team, said of her experience: “It was amazing!”
That assessment covered the team camaraderie, the breakfast beforehand at the Brickhouse Pub & Grub, the Special Olympics cause and splashing into the cold water, she said. While Sunday’s temperatures were welcomed by Midwesterners, it still is winter in Wisconsin. But, for Faughn, “It wasn’t so bad.”
Her teammate, Amanda Kragness of Eau Claire, also effusively praised the experience and handled the water temperatures. “It was a little chilly for a minute, but we got in,” she said.
Like Faughn, Kragness said she would participate again, fueled by the fun and the importance of the Special Olympics cause. That holds true, she said, even if the weather is less hospitable, as her experience with the event includes one year in which the temperatures dropped to 6 degrees below zero.
Enhancing the festive atmosphere, some participants made a splash, figuratively speaking, with interesting costumes such as a full beaver suit (the wearer stayed out of the water) and a white, multi-colored M&Ms robe.
Most of the jumpers, whether colorfully attired or not, grinned broadly as they made their plunge and then hustled out of the water and into the indoor changing rooms.
Telmo Rojas, of Aurora, Ill., works at Marshfield Clinic in Marshfield and joined his co-workers in the Thorp Plungers, a group that participates every year.
“It was pretty cold, not as cold as I expected,” he said with a smile. “You don’t feel much except a heaviness around you. Then the cold starts in.”
Rojas expects to come out again next year, suggesting the team may work on a more choreographed dive and craft “famous last words” before taking the leap.
For those on the fence about participating, Xiong offered encouragement about what the experience might feel like. “It’s not pain, only temporary discomfort,” she said.
That’s why, she added, “If it’s not on your bucket list, it should be.”
The sun, shining above her as she spoke, certainly backed up her point.
For more information about Indianhead Special Olympics, go to tinyurl.com/yx44s234 or call 715-833-0833.