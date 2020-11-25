CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire woman was interrupted by the homeowner and his friend during a burglary at a residence, police say.
When the woman tried to flee the scene in her pickup truck, the homeowner’s friend jumped onto the bumper. The woman drove away with the man standing on the bumper, police said.
Tammy L. Wilder, 48, 3603 Cardinal Ave., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of burglary of a building, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping, and two felony counts of identity theft.
A $5,000 signature bond was set for Wilder, which requires her to maintain absolute sobriety.
Wilder returns to court Jan. 4.
According to the criminal complaint:
The homeowner and friend arrived at the residence in the 200 block of Mead Street at 1 p.m. Sunday to check on the status of home renovations. They arrived to find a black pickup truck parked in the driveway. The homeowner and friend went inside to find Wilder holding a small crowbar.
Wilder said she was working with the contractor doing the home renovations. The homeowner and friend said they didn’t believe her and indicated they would call the police.
Wilder told them not to call police because she would get in trouble. She then took off outside and got into her truck.
The homeowner’s friend jumped onto the truck’s bumper and grabbed the tailgate.
Wilder drove away and swerved and stopped suddenly in an attempt to get the friend off of the bumper. She traveled at a high rate of speed on First, Third and Seventh streets, and on Truax Boulevard, Jeffers Road and the North Crossing.
While on Jeffers Road, the man’s friend was able to climb into the bed of the pickup truck where it was safer. Wilder finally stopped the truck at Riverview Island. She left on foot into the woods.
The homeowner’s friend stayed with the truck to wait for police.
An Eau Claire police officer took Wilder into custody after finding her walking along Eddy Lane.
Wilder claimed she went to the Mead Street residence to meet a friend when she was confronted by the two men.
The officer searched Wilder’s purse, where he found credit cards belonging to two other people.
Wilder is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. She was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in September 2019 in St. Croix County.
If convicted of the charges, Wilder could be sentenced to up to 21 years in prison.