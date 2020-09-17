EAU CLAIRE — A Cadott man repeatedly beat and punched a woman, police say, and broke her collarbone.
William J. Dahl, 51, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of substantial battery. He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Nov. 4.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire June 14 on a report that a woman had significant injuries as the result of an assault.
The woman came into the hospital complaining she was sick and needed medical attention. During the course of the medical examination, it was discovered she had significant injuries.
The woman said the injuries were the result of an assault that occurred June 8. The officer was aware the woman had contacted law enforcement earlier that day.
Hospital staff told police the woman had a broken clavicle and other potential internal injuries. She also had multiple deep bruises that appeared to be about a week old on her head, shoulder and knee.
The officer then met with the woman. She appeared to have multiple bruises covering her face, particularly her forehead and right eye. She had one bruise the size of a softball. The officer photographed her injuries.
The woman said Dahl had stayed with her in Eau Claire for about a month as he was preparing to move in with his brother in Thorp. He had planned on leaving her residence on June 8.
The woman said Dahl had been drinking on that day and began arguing with her about her drinking. She told Dahl to leave and then the physical altercation started. She said Dahl began punching her repeatedly with a closed fist.
The officer was unable to make contact with Dahl.
An acquaintance of the woman told police Dahl was a heavy drinker. The acquaintance said Dahl also complained about being subject to a botched surgery on his left shoulder and was still experiencing pain and discomfort.
The acquaintance said the woman described Dahl as a completely different person when his shoulder bothered him.
If convicted, Dahl could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.