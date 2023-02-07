EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man reached speeds of up to 100 mph and drove recklessly with his wife and three young children in his van, police say.

Joseph M. Labrec, 37, 623 Market St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

