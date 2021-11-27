EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man engaged in a shoplifting spree at Scheels over a five-day period, authorities say.
Thomas B. Harding, 30, 18334 50th Ave., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of retail theft and bail jumping.
Harding is free on a $1,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with Scheels.
Harding returns to court Jan. 6.
According to the criminal complaint:
A police officer was sent to Scheels regarding three retail thefts that were committed by Harding between Oct. 28 and Nov. 2.
Store surveillance video from all three thefts identified Harding as the suspect.
The amount of merchandise taken in the three thefts totaled $780.
The first incident occurred at 10:16 a.m. on Oct. 28. Harding walked into the store and selected two sweatshirts. He took the tag off of one of the sweatshirts and put it on over the top of his clothes. Harding then left the store carrying the second sweatshirt.
Eight hours later, Harding entered the store again. He selected a hat and concealed it in the waistband of his pants. A woman accompanying Harding selected a speaker and a down jacket. They walked out of the store without paying for the items.
Harding entered the store again on Nov. 2 and selected some archery equipment and a pair of jeans. He concealed the archery equipment in his jacket.
Harding was confronted by Scheels staff after he exited a fitting room. He was confronted because he had been permanently banned from Scheels years earlier.
Harding gave staff the jeans he had in his hand coming out of the fitting room.
Tags from the jeans Harding had selected in the store were found in the pocket of the jeans Harding gave to staff. The jeans Harding gave to staff were dirty and well worn.
At the time of the theft incidents, Harding was free on a signature bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County.
If convicted of both charges, Harding could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.