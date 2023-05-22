EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man stole a vehicle and $30,000 worth of tools from an Altoona business, and then tried to return the tools, police say.

Emmanuel Erickson, 38, 50 E. Spruce St., was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of burglary and misdemeanor counts of theft, criminal damage to property and take and drive a vehicle without the owner's consent.