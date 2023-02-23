EAU CLAIRE — The arrest of a Chippewa Falls man on an active warrant led to the discovery of a significant amount of various drugs, including 4½ pounds of marijuana, authorities say.

Brady R. Hasmuk, 36, 2201 Ridgewood Court, was charged Thursday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of psilocin with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of LSD and possession of amphetamine, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com