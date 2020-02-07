A 3-year-old child sustained multiple leg fractures while under the watch of an Eau Claire day care provider, police said.
Sherri L. Schulner, 50, the owner of Sherri's Staynplay Daycare, 3314 LaSalle St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of physical abuse of a child.
Schulner is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on March 4.
According to the criminal complaint:
A police officer was sent Oct. 30, 2018, to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire to meet with an emergency room doctor.
The doctor said a 3-year-old girl was brought in by her parents for an injured leg.
The parents were informed by their child's day care provider that the child had not been acting like herself.
The parents picked the child up from day care and took her to the hospital.
The doctor said the child's femur was fractured in multiple places and was in a "triangle" form.
The doctor said a lot of force would have to be exerted on the femur for it to fracture.
The doctor said a person would have had to grab and lift the child by the leg and use hands to bend the bone.
The doctor said the parents were acting appropriately and didn't suspect them of foul play.
The mother of the child said Schulner has been their child care provider for years.
The mother said she got a message from Schulner that the child was not acting normal after she placed her into a playpen for a nap.
The father picked the child up and Schulner told him the child hit the side of the playpen as she was being put inside.
Schulner said the girl was upset when she woke up and wasn't putting any weight on the leg.
The parents told police nothing like this had ever happened to the child before and said they never had any issues with Schulner.
Schulner told police on Oct. 31, 2018, that she took responsibility for what happened but couldn't explain what caused the injury to the girl's leg.
Schulner said the girl's leg or foot sometimes hit the top edge of the playpen as she was being swung in but it never hurt her before.
On a second interview with police on Nov. 6, 2018, Schulner said she dropped the child into the playpen from a height of about six inches. Schulner said the girl showed no sign of injury after that.
Police contacted a doctor about the possibility of a child breaking a leg from a drop.
The doctor said a leg fracture is possible from being dropped, but unlikely from a height of six inches.
The child was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center and made the statement that "Sherri broke my leg."
If convicted, Schulner could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.