EAU CLAIRE — A man faces nine criminal charges after images of child pornography were found on a computer at his Eau Claire business, authorities say.

German L. Martinez, 44, 3333 London Road, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child, five felony counts of possession of child pornography, and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com