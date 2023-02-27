EAU CLAIRE — A Colfax man accused of distributing drugs in the Eau Claire area was found to have more than five pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle, police say.

Dalton D. Clayton, 30, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and second-offense possession of marijuana, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.