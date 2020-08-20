EAU CLAIRE — A local couple stabbed each other, police say, during an argument.
Bret P. Busse, 25, 1421 E. Madison St., and Daneka L. Moore, 22, 19941 Highway X, Chippewa Falls, are each charged in Eau Claire County Court with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct.
Busse is also charged with a felony count of substantial battery.
Moore is also charged with a misdemeanor count of battery.
Signature bonds of $1,000 and $500, respectively, were set for Busse and Moore. As conditions of bond, they must maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with each other.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police responded to a residence in the 800 block of Stein Court at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, to a report of a stabbing.
Moore had told dispatchers she had been stabbed in the chest a few hours earlier and that Busse had already left the residence.
Officers arrived to find Moore lying on the front porch, wrapped in a blanket. She said she had trouble breathing, had some broken ribs and was experiencing head pain.
The woman said she was stabbed in her chest. The officer saw a circular puncture wound on the woman's chest that appeared to be deeper than a superficial cut.
The residence belonged to Moore's grandmother, who told police she was allowing Moore and Busse stay there with their two children.
Busse told police he returned home late the night before and began arguing with Moore after she said she wanted to leave with the children. Busse said Moore grabbed a kitchen knife and pointed it at him.
They struggled over the knife, which resulted in cuts to Busse's fingers and a stab wound in his leg. Busse said he got control of the knife and threw it down.
When asked how Moore got stabbed in the chest, Busse said he guessed Moore was laying down when he threw the knife.
A search of the residence showed blood on the kitchen floor, hallway carpet and a bedroom. Authorities also found blood on a beach towel and paper towels. Moore was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, where a nurse told police Moore had a punctured lung.
Despite learning Moore had a punctured lung, Busse denied stabbing her in the chest. Busse told police he did not remember hitting or kicking Moore as he was in a "black out" state of mind.
If convicted of the felony charge, Busse could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.