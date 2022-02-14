EAU CLAIRE — A driveway contractor’s nonpayment of materials left his customer under the threat of having a lien placed on his house, police say.
Charles R. Roach, 36, of New Auburn, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a misdemeanor count of theft by contractor.
Roach is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Wednesday.
According to the criminal complaint:
A man called Eau Claire police earlier this month to report that he entered a verbal agreement with Roach in April calling for Roach to put in a driveway at the man’s residence.
No money was paid upfront. Roach said payment would only be required upon completion of the job.
The man and Roach agreed on a price of $6,800. The work was completed on June 28 and the man paid Roach with a check.
On Oct. 12, the man received a certified letter from American Materials notifying him that the company would be placing a lien against his house because of an outstanding bill for concrete materials.
The outstanding balance was $2,003. The man said the letter told him he had 30 days to respond.
The man called Roach. Roach told him not to worry about, and that he would pay the bill.
On Nov. 2, the man was planning on leaving on a trip and would not be back until after the 30-day deadline.
American Materials officials told the man that Roach had still not paid the bill. To avoid the lien, the man paid the balance of the bill.
American Materials staff told the man that if Roach came to pay the bill, American Materials would send the man a check.
The man reached Roach by phone in early January. Roach said he paid the bill. When the man called American Materials, staff there said Roach paid some bills, but had not paid the bill associated with the man’s case.
Roach then told the man he would send him a check.
On Feb. 6, Roach told the man he had a check written out and would mail it to the man the next day. The man had not received a check as of Wednesday, Feb. 9.
A police officer collected all of the man’s paperwork associated with his case concerning Roach.
If convicted, Roach could be sentenced to up to nine months in jail.