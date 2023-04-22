EAU CLAIRE — A traffic stop because of a defective headlight leads to the discovery of one pound of marijuana in a Minnesota man's vehicle, police say.
Karine Wordlow, 43, of Minneapolis, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
A $10,000 signature bond was set for Wordlow, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety and prohibits him from having contact with known drug dealers or users.
Wordlow returns to court May 31.
According to the criminal complaint:
A state trooper working traffic enforcement on Interstate 94 in the town of Union at about 7:30 p.m. on March 21 noticed a westbound vehicle with a defective headlight.
The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren and the vehicle stopped on the right shoulder.
The trooper approached the vehicle on the passenger side. The trooper could smell the odor of marijuana coming from an open window.
The driver, who was identified as Wordlow, was visibly shaking and moving excessively while talking with the trooper.
Wordlow said he didn't have a valid driver's license and was aware his headlight was not working properly.
The trooper also discovered that Wordlow had a prior drug conviction.
Wordlow told the trooper he had about a quarter pound of marijuana in his backpack in the back seat.
Troopers searched the backpack and found marijuana packaged in separate one-ounce bags. There were also two, one-pound packages that used to contain marijuana.
Wordlow told a trooper he has post traumatic stress disorder from the Navy and marijuana helps him with that.
When asked why he went to Milwaukee to buy the marijuana instead of purchasing it in Minnesota, Wordlow said the marijuana in Minnesota contained fentanyl.
Troopers later weighed Wordlow's marijuana and found it was nearly a pound.
Wordlow was issued citations for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. He was warned for the defective headlight.
If convicted of the felony charge, Wordlow could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.