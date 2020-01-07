DNA secured from evidence dumped in Osseo has linked two Kentucky men to a 2018 burglary at an Eau Claire computer store.
Brandon D. McCollum, 33, and Gerald V. Todd, 49, both of Louisville, were each charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of burglary and theft.
Arrest warrants were issued for both men.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police responded July 20, 2018, to a burglary at the MacMan computer store, 4677 Keystone Crossing.
Police went to the business because the owner was receiving notification on his phone at 4:20 a.m. that the motion sensor in the store was going off.
Police arrived at the store to find glass broken on the left side door and an audible alarm sounding. The wooden frames around many interior doors were shattered.
Nearly $14,000 worth of Apple products were missing.
Store security footage shows a black SUV pulling up to the store at 4:10 a.m.
Three people got out of the vehicle and smashed the front window of the business to gain access.
All three subjects exited the store three minutes later.
Later that same day, police received information that a similar burglary occurred May 23, 2018, at the Mac Guys store in La Crosse.
The same suspects also burglarized a Verizon store in Middleton the day before that.
Public space videos from the Wisconsin State Patrol showed the SUV involved in the Eau Claire burglary heading east on Interstate 94.
On Sept. 29, 2018, Osseo police found a large bolt cutter, sledge hammer, gloves, bandanas, three face masks, shoes and large totes dumped in a secluded ditch behind a business near I-94 in Osseo.
The totes were consistent with the ones used in the MacMan burglary. There were also remnants of items taken from the store.
DNA taken from those items were examined by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab in Madison.
McCollum and Todd were matched to the evidence.
If convicted of both charges, McCollum and Todd could each be sentenced to up to 12 years in prison.