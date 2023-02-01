EAU CLAIRE — Cocaine, marijuana and two loaded guns were found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Altoona, authorities say.

Keegan Johnson, 27, 824½ Water St., Chippewa Falls, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver with use of a dangerous weapon, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver with use of a dangerous weapon.

