EAU CLAIRE — Cocaine, marijuana and two loaded guns were found inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Altoona, authorities say.
Keegan Johnson, 27, 824½ Water St., Chippewa Falls, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver with use of a dangerous weapon, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver with use of a dangerous weapon.
Johnson also faces misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A $5,000 signature bond was set for Johnson, which prohibits him from possessing weapons and having contact with anyone involved in illegal drug activities. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.
Johnson returns to court March 14.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Altoona police officer made contact early Wednesday morning with a vehicle at Hamilton Avenue and Fairfax Street in Altoona.
The officer detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver was identified as Johnson. He and his passenger said they were picking up another man, but he would not come outside.
Both Johnson and his passenger denied having marijuana in the vehicle.
Officers removed Johnson from the vehicle and conducted a search. Inside a brown and green camo bag on the rear passenger seat was a plastic bag with cocaine and two 9mm handguns. Both guns had a hollow point round in the chamber. Both guns also had several hollow point bullets in their magazines.
Johnson would later admit that his concealed carry permit was expired.
On top of the rear passenger seat officers also found a gray zippered container which contained 24 bags of cocaine and marijuana in various forms.
Johnson was then arrested and he was found in possession of a container and pen with marijuana residue.
If convicted of the two felony charges, Johnson could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison.