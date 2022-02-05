EAU CLAIRE — A Durand man fled the scene of a crash at West Clairemont Avenue and Hendrickson Drive that injured a man, police say.
Mauro Tepole Cuaquetzale, 29, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of hit and run causing injury.
Tepole Cuaquetzale is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Feb. 16.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer responded to a hit-and-run crash at 4 p.m. Jan. 4 at West Clairemont Avenue and Hendrickson Drive.
A witness relayed the license plate number for the suspect vehicle, which was registered to a Durand man. That information was broadcast to surrounding counties as the vehicle had fled the scene.
The officer arrived to find debris on the median of Hendrickson Drive south of Clairemont Avenue, as well as multiple cars in the boulevard east of the intersection. One of the vehicles belonged to the victim and the others belonged to witnesses of the crash.
The victim said he just left work and was heading home to Altoona. He said he was southernmost in the eastbound lane of Clairemont Avenue when he saw a westbound pickup truck creeping out into the intersection in front of him.
The victim began to brake but the pickup truck hit him on the driver side of the vehicle, causing his vehicle to be pushed into the median. The victim said he had a green light.
The victim said he was feeling dizzy and had some pain in his head.
A witness who recorded the license plate number said the pickup truck continued south on Hendrickson Drive following the crash.
A second witness said he could see the victim inside his vehicle following the crash while it was still moving. The victim appeared to be slumped over and unconscious. When the witness approached the victim, he appeared dazed and dizzy but was conscious.
Police learned the fleeing pickup truck was registered to Tepole Cuaquetzale.
A Pepin County Sheriff's deputy stopped Tepole Cuaquetzale's truck on Highway 85 about three miles from Durand.
Tepole Cuaquetzale was driving the truck, which had front end damage.
If convicted, Tepole Cuaquetzale could be sentenced to up to nine months in prison.