A 911 call for a verbal argument led Eau Claire police to find two brothers with a marijuana grow operation in their basement, authorities say.
The brothers also had methamphetamine, LSD and other drugs at the residence, police said.
Caleb T. Smith, 37, and Tyler T. Smith, 34, both of 215 W. Polk Ave., were charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a total of 15 felony and misdemeanor drug-related charges.
A $7,500 cash bail was set for Caleb Smith, which required him to maintain absolute sobriety. He returns to court Tuesday, May 12, for a preliminary hearing.
Tyler Smith is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Aug. 5.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police officers were sent to the Smith residence at 11:40 p.m. Thursday after dispatchers had an open-line 911 call.
Dispatchers could hear a male and female yelling and swearing. They could also hear what sounded like a physical fight in progress.
When officers arrived, Caleb Smith tried to flee out the back of the residence.
Officers conducted a protective sweep of the residence.
In the basement they found a pill bottle containing a green leafy substance.
An officer then found what appeared to be a small marijuana grow operation. This amounted to a portioned-off room in the corner of the basement.
The windows to the basement had all been blocked with cardboard.
Inside the portioned-off area, heat-resistant tarps were hanging from the ceiling to form makeshift walls.
Inside this 100-square-foot walled off area was a pot containing four young marijuana plants.
A heat lamp and UV lighting were positioned directly over the plants. A bag of fertilizer was sitting next to the pot.
A shotgun was on a shelf at the end of the basement stairs.
Caleb Smith is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.
Various marijuana-related items were in plain view in other areas of the residence, including a large glass bong and multiple marijuana pipes.
In other areas of the residence authorities found steroids, butane hash oil, a bag containing more than a pound of marijuana, plastic bags containing methamphetamine residue and LSD.
Tyler Smith arrived at the residence during the search, and methamphetamine was found in his pants pocket.
If convicted of the felony charges, Caleb Smith and Tyler Smith could be sentenced to up to 11 and seven years in prison, respectively.