EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man who was convicted of stalking and frightening an employee of an Eau Claire assisted living facility last winter following the death of his wife repeated the behavior earlier this month, police say.

Arnold C. Gustafson, 74, 4932 Coventry Court, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of stalking.

