EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man was arrested for drunken driving for the ninth time after his running vehicle was found parked along the side of a town of Union road with its lights on, authorities say.

Reuben A. Rave Jr., 53, 309 Central St., was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of ninth-offense drunken driving.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com