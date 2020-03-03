An Eau Claire man is accused of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman he met while walking home.
Jon P. Stuart, 49, 516 Germania St., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of third-degree sexual assault.
Stuart is free on a $5,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman or her residence.
Stuart returns to court April 14.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire Aug. 17 to meet with a woman who was undergoing a sexual assault exam.
The woman said she was drinking the night before at two downtown taverns. She said she had five beers, four mixed drinks and three shots.
The woman said she called a friend for a ride but her friend was unable to find her.
The woman then walked up the Madison Street hill and up the steps toward the end of North Dewey Street.
A short time later, a man came up the steps and they spoke for some time.
The man then invited the woman to his house for a couple of beers.
While she was drinking a beer at his house, the woman said the man forced a kiss onto her lips.
The man then forced her into a bedroom, removed some of her clothing and had sexual contact with her.
The man attempted three types of sexual contact with her and the woman told him to stop each time.
The woman left, went to her own residence and told her roommate what happened.
The woman's roommate then took her to the hospital at 4:30 a.m.
The woman recalled the man's house was on Germania Street, but she couldn't recall the exact address.
Evidence from the sexual assault exam was sent to the state crime lab.
The crime lab notified police in February that Stuart's DNA was found in the evidence.
During a Feb. 26 interview, Stuart said he remembered meeting the woman at the top of the stairs by Madison Street. He said they spoke for about 20 minutes before going to his residence.
Stuart admitted to kissing the woman but denied having sexual contact with her.
Stuart said the woman then walked out of his house and said "see you later."
If convicted, Stuart could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.