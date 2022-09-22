EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man assaulted another man while the other man was delivering newspapers with his mother, police say.

Richard P. Duss, 39, 1214 Pershing St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of aggravated battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

