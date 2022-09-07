EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man attempted to attack people with a hammer along the bike trail near Carson Park, police said.

Pedro J. Gomez Martinez, 36, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

