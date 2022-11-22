EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man beat his girlfriend, breaking her nose and giving her a concussion, police say.

Antoine L. Wheeler, 33, 1212 Folsom St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of intimidation of a victim, strangulation and suffocation and substantial battery, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

