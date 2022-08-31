EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man crashed a stolen vehicle into a parked truck and tree in the 1100 block of Polk Avenue, police say.

Malik A. Bell, 25, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, eluding an officer and bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of theft.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com