EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man gave marijuana to a 15-year-old girl in exchange for suggestive or partially nude photos of her, police say.

Benjamin A. Cronin, 40, 3067 Mercury Ave., was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of child enticement and felony counts of causing a child over age 13 to view or listen to sexual activity, marijuana delivery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com