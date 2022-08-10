EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man physically assaulted his two roommates by choking one of them and hitting the other one over the head with a beer bottle, police say.

Owen J. James, 20, 914 Lakeside Ave., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of strangulation and suffocation and substantial battery, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

