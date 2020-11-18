EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man injured his passenger after intentionally driving his vehicle into a light pole, police say.
Jade B.L. Carter, 32, 2804 N. Hastings Way, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance in his blood and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Carter, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.
Carter returns to court Dec. 22.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police were called at 8:10 p.m. Monday for a car that crashed into a light pole in a parking lot at 1828 S. Hastings Way. The caller believed the male driver was intoxicated and said the male driver had been swerving on city streets. She said she got off the road because she was afraid the vehicle would hit her.
The caller said she drove into the Regency Inn parking lot. The other vehicle also entered the parking lot and drove directly into a light pole.
The caller said the male driver was acting erratically and yelling at his female passenger.
A police officer identified the driver as Carter.
The passenger said she and Carter were arguing all day. She said Carter purposely crashed the vehicle into the light pole because he was upset and wanted to take out his anger on the vehicle.
Carter admitted to the officer that he crashed his car into the pole because he was upset.
Carter admitted he had smoked methamphetamine that morning.
The officer noticed that Carter could not sit still and was constantly moving. Carter rambled when speaking and was unable to keep his balance.
After Carter failed field sobriety tests, the officer believed Carter was under the influence of a controlled substance. Carter was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for a blood draw.
The passenger told the officer she hurt her knee during the crash. She said she braced herself before the crash because she was not wearing a seatbelt and was fearful for her safety.
The passenger estimated Carter was driving at 25 to 30 mph when he intentionally drove into the light pole.
The crash caused both the driver and passenger airbags to deploy.
If convicted of the felony charges, Carter could be sentenced to up to eight years in prison.