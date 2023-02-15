EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man was involved in a hit-and-run spree that involved at least three vehicles on a city street and in the Eau Claire Walmart parking lot, police say.

Elijah L. Jones, 19, 2510 Boardwalk Circle, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with three felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of hit and run attended vehicle and bail jumping.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com