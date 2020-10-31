An Eau Claire man police have linked to several area construction trailer burglaries has been charged with two of the burglaries and is being held in the Eau Claire County Jail on a $100,000 cash bail.
Kaden D. Bruder, 23, 102 Vine St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with five felonies: two counts of burglary of a locked enclosed cargo portion of a truck or trailer, possession of burglarious tools, concealing stolen property and bail jumping.
Bruder is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and one misdemeanor count of theft.
As conditions of bail, Bruder cannot have contact with any construction sites. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.
Bruder returns to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.
According to court records:
Eau Claire police were sent Aug. 24 to the 600 block of Shorewood Drive for a reported theft and construction trailer break in.
The owner of Orion Builders, who were building a home there, said bold cutters had been used to break into a construction trailer.
Several pieces of tools and equipment valued at $1,500 were taken.
Police received information from the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office that Bruder was a suspect in numerous burglaries in Eau Claire, Dunn and Chippewa counties.
Using booking photos of Bruder, police found Bruder to be the perfect match for the suspect holding the bolt cutters from surveillance video in the Shorewood Drive burglary.
On Sept. 18, an Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy was sent to the burglary of a construction site on Schumacher Road in the town of Washington.
A construction trailer was entered with the use of a bolt cutters.
Various equipment was stolen from the trailer including a toolbox filled with tools, framing guns, staple guns, saws and their cases, various drills, a concrete gun and a siding gun.
During an interview with authorities on Sept. 25, Bruder said he was involved in several burglaries and that the stolen items were kept in various storage units.
Bruder said he had the feeling he was going to get caught and that the stolen items from construction trailers were being kept at two different storage units in Eau Claire and at a residence on Dodge Street.
Bruder allowed police to search his mother's garage on Vine Street, where they found numerous tools associated with construction sites.
They included a belt sander, nail gun, saw drill bits, pneumatic air compressor, magnetic sweeper and miter saw table attachments.