EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man was found to be in possession of several images of child pornography and recorded sex acts with two men without their consent, police say.

Glenn A. Kuehn, 52, 5719 Gables Circle, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with eight felony counts of possession of child pornography and two felony counts of capturing an intimate representation without consent.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com