EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man preparing for sentencing for exposing himself to a boy admitted to authorities he sexually assaulted a 7-year-old boy.

Steven M. Hauck, 76, 318 Mead St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement and exposing genitals.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com