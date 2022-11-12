EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man provided the fentanyl that led to the August overdose death of another man, police say.

Edward C. Wells, 36, was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, four felony counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

