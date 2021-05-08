EAU CLAIRE — A man sexually assaulted a woman who became passed out from drinking alcohol at an Eau Claire house party, police say.
Nicholas E. Garcia-Vazquez, 22, 119 Lake St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree sexual assault.
Garcia-Vazquez is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on June 1.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman told police she was drinking with friends April 5, 2020, at a house party at Garcia-Vazquez's residence.
The woman said she drank more than she normally does.
The woman was told by her female friend that Garcia-Vazquez ended up carrying her into his room and put her in bed because she had vomited and blacked out.
The friend also told the woman that Garcia-Vazquez went back outside with everybody else after the woman was in bed.
The woman told police she could not recall what took place from the point she blacked out until she woke up.
At around 5 a.m., the woman said she woke up to a flash of light. She was lying on her stomach and Garcia-Vazquez was behind her having sexual intercourse with her.
The woman said she did not consent to the sex and had never had sexual relations with him.
The woman said she remembered getting dressed and leaving the residence.
The woman said her female friend spoke with Garcia-Vazquez the following day.
He said the flash that woke the woman up was him recording with his phone.
The woman said she and her friend both told Garcia-Vazquez to delete the videos but they were unsure if he ever did.
The woman said Garcia-Vazquez sent her money for emergency contraception. She had already taken such contraception.
Garcia-Vazquez also sent the woman four text messages, including one where he apologized to her for what happened that night.
Garcia-Vazquez's roommate told police he had spoken to Garcia-Vazquez about what happened between him and the woman.
Garcia-Vazquez said he was unsure and was piecing it together himself.
Garcia-Vazquez told his roommate he deleted the photos of the woman.
The roommate said Garcia-Vazquez seemed guilty the day after the incident and was battling with himself about what had happened.
If convicted, Garcia-Vazquez could be sentenced to up to 25 years in prison.