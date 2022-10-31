EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire County Jail inmate stabbed a fellow inmate in the neck with a pencil, police say.

Gregg M. Shiver, 48, 1806 Redwood Drive, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and aggravated battery.

