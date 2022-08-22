EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man stabbed his girlfriend in the leg during an argument, police say.

Kor Vang, 43, 3323 Seymour Road, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and aggravated battery, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

