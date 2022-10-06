EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire teen stole a vehicle and then caused a hit-and-run crash on the city’s north side, police say.

Anthony A. Cooper, 17, 3103 Seventh St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of driving or operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and a misdemeanor count of hit and run attended vehicle.

