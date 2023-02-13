EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man threatened his stepson with a gun while intoxicated, police say.

Richard J. Venn, 65, 4402 Terri Court, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another person, disorderly conduct and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com