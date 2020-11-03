EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and took pictures of a 6-year-old girl in her underwear, authorities say.
All the photos focused on the younger girl's buttocks or pubic area, police said.
Jesse J. Woodford, 33, 1310 Hoover Ave., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with five felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child by filming and a felony count of sexual assault of a child under age 16.
Judge Emily Long set a $10,000 signature bond for Woodford, which prohibits him from having contact with the girls. Woodford returns to court Dec. 16.
According to the criminal complaint:
The 15-year-old girl told police that on July 9, Woodford touched her breasts and grabbed her buttocks. Woodford then messaged the girl on Facebook, asking for a picture of her in her underwear.
The girl told police Woodford had also touched her sexually when she was nine or 10 years old.
During the course of the sexual assault investigation, police searched Woodford's cellphone. Police found multiple pornographic images and several pornographic websites referring to teens.
There were also 17 images of what appeared to be a young girl laying in a bed, wearing just underwear. The focal point of the images was the girl's buttocks and genital area. There were no images of the girl's exposed genitals. The girl's face is also not visible in the images.
During an investigation, police learned the identity of the 6-year-old girl in the photos. The photos appeared to have been taken in June.
Woodford is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in September 2019 in Eau Claire County.
If convicted of all six felony charges, Woodford could be sentenced to up to 150 years in prison.